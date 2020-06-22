Women guilty of animal cruelty in connection to dead horses in Orange Co.

On January 15, 2020, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into animal cruelty of horses in the 13,000 block of St. Just Road in Orange County. The investigation revealed 4 horses that were deceased on the property and 11 other horses were seized due to their condition. Mrs. Arft was later charged with animal cruelty. On June 18, 2020, Mrs. Arft with her attorney present plead guilty to four counts of animal cruelty for a total jail sentence of 12 months with all of the time suspended, defendant agreed to keep the peace and be of good behavior, and agreed to pay restitution to Orange County. The defendant also agreed to surrender the mare that was seized and her foal to the Orange County Animal Shelter and will not keep more than 5 horses on the property located on St. Just Road.