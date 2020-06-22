White nationalist Richard Spencer loses lawyer in lawsuit

The state judge presiding over Spencer’s divorce case found him in contempt of court last month over his failure to pay more than $60,000 in fees owed to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed “guardian ad litem” who represented the interests of Spencer’s two children. Judge Heidi Ulbricht said Spencer can “purge that contempt” and avoid a $500 fine and 14 days in jail if he reached an agreement with Funda for a payment plan, according to a transcript of a May 19 hearing.