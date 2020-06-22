Waynesboro launches first-ever community hotspot

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Waynesboro is working to bridge the digital divide. It has partnered with Lumos to offer free fiber-enabled WiFi connectivity at the Constitution Park Pavilion.
The location was chosen to provide access to children and households where there is no internet.
Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short says it's a safe walk on the City's greenway trail to get there.
“Literally, families and children could be able to access and get to this spot, receive their homework and return their homework all remotely and never have to cross a street in order to do that,” Short stated.
Short says the City and School System are striving for equity as remote learning has become a reality during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.