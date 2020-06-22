Virginia woman charged with murdering husband

Cristen Given, 33, is charged with First Degree Murder in her husband's death. (Source: Buckingham County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 22, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 3:12 PM

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia woman is behind bars, accusing of killing her husband.

Buckingham County deputies were called to the 300 block of Petersville Church Road around 9 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Chad Steven Given dead.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 33-year-old Cristen Reeves Given for her husband’s death. She is now charged with First Degree Murder and is being held at Piedmony Regional Jail pending a court appearance.

