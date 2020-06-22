VDOT: Preddy Creek Rd. project finished more than 2 weeks early

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews have wrapped up work on Preddy Creek Road in Greene County a lot sooner than originally planned.
The Virginia Department of Transportation warned drivers back in March that a portion of the road would likely be closed until July 10 so that crews could replace the aged steel pipe and install guardrail.
VDOT announced Monday, June 22, that work had been completed more than two weeks ahead of schedule.
06/22/2020 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:
VDOT has finished replacing the large pipe structure on Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) in Greene County. Route 670 is open to traffic more than two weeks ahead of schedule.
03/18/2020 Release from VDOT:
CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) in Greene County to replace a large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road.
Beginning March 30, the road will be closed to through traffic while crews replace the aged steel pipe and install guardrail.
Motorists are advised to use Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) to detour around the work zone.
The road is scheduled to reopen on July 10, weather permitting.
Message boards are already in place to notify local traffic.
