Va. lawmakers take up national policing reforms

Virginia Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, plus GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman all want to take action in response to George Floyd’s death – and other tragedies involving African Americans dying in police custody. All three disagree with the ‘defund the police’ slogan, but they want to look at proposals like setting up a national database of excessive-force incidents and banning police chokeholds.Kaine hopes to adjust ‘qualified immunity’ laws so officers accused of misconduct are not shielded from civil lawsuits.