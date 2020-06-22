UVA Women’s Soccer alumna McCool readying for career with Washington Spirit

“I think everybody as a little kid says, ‘I want to be a professional soccer player,’ and I definitely had those dreams, but I wasn’t fully committed to it at first,” McCool said. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but I think as time came closer I realized I didn’t want to stop playing soccer. When my career ended at UVA I was way more upset than I had anticipated being I was like, I can’t stop now.”