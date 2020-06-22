UVA Women’s Soccer alumna McCool readying for career with Washington Spirit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former University of Virginia Women’s Soccer star Meghan McCool signed a one-year deal with the Washington Spirit with an option for an additional year.
During McCoo’ls final year, she scored 15 goals and three assists in 22 games and helped lead the Cavaliers to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
She says once her season was over at UVA, the Cavalier wasn’t able to give up soccer just yet.
“I think everybody as a little kid says, ‘I want to be a professional soccer player,’ and I definitely had those dreams, but I wasn’t fully committed to it at first,” McCool said. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but I think as time came closer I realized I didn’t want to stop playing soccer. When my career ended at UVA I was way more upset than I had anticipated being I was like, I can’t stop now.”
Washington and the other eight teams in the National Women’s Soccer League will be back in action for the 2020 challenge cup which begins June 27.
