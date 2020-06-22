UVA Baseball’s Andrew Abbott returning to school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Left handed pitcher Andrew Abbott announced on social media that he was returning to the University of Virginia after not getting drafted in the shorted five rounds.
“I love UVA,” Abbott said. “It’s my dream school growing up, so it was kind of an easy decision for me.”
Abbott struck out 28 batters, while only walking eight, and was named seventh best relief pitcher in Division 1 college baseball.
He says he is excited to get back to UVA and says Omaha is the only thing on the ‘Hoos minds.
“My future is now not held to one door closing, so I feel like UVA in the long run so it’s definitely worth a go again,” Abbott said.
The pitcher does have major league aspiration, and says next year he hopes to potentially get drafted.
