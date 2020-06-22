“Together We Rise” campaign spreads unifying message in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new campaign called “Together We Rise” is spreading a message of unity and equality, while raising money for the cause.
Activists partnered with Hive Creative Group to create flyers that read “black lives matter - together we rise”. They were distributed all over Charlottesville on the Juneteenth holiday, and now, several businesses are selling them.
Proceeds support the City of Promise and Charlottesville’s anti-racist organizing fund.
Initiative organizer Karleeta Thompson says she hopes the effort removes some of the stigma surrounding the “Black lives matter” movement.
“The community should be able to just loudly and proudly say that black lives do matter, and it’s not a political statement. it’s a human rights issue. and all these small businesses, our government officials, large businesses too shouldn’t have to worry about backlash from the public,” said Thompson.
People can download the flyer for free on the organization’s web site.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.