Three former UVA women’s soccer players on team with positive COVID-19 tests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three former Virginia women’s soccer players are among those who have possibly tested positive for COVID-19 for the Orlando Pride.
Emily Sonnett, Courtney Petersen, and Phoebe McClernon are all members of the National Women’s Soccer League franchise in Florida.
The team announced on Monday it is withdrawing from the NWSL Challenge Cup, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, after six players and four staff members tested positive.
All three former Cavaliers are in their first season in Orlando.
After four years in Portland, Sonnett was traded to the Pride for the Number-One overall pick in the 2020 Draft.
Petersen and McClernon were picked by Orlando in the first and second round of the draft.
McClernon officially signed with the team on Sunday.
