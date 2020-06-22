Summer heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Above normal temperatures and rising humidity will be with us for the start of the week. A upper disturbance has developed ahead of an approaching front. While the front is not expected to move through until late Tuesday- early Wednesday, a few showers and storms will move in this afternoon and evening. Gusty wind and a heavy downpour will be possible. A better chance fore showers and storms is expected Tuesday. Once the front moves through, slightly lower humidity and more seasonal conditions will be with us for the late week. However heat and humidity is expected to rise by the Weekend. Have a great and safe day!