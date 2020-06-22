Summer heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Above normal temperatures and rising humidity will be with us for the start of the week. A upper disturbance has developed ahead of an approaching front. While the front is not expected to move through until late Tuesday- early Wednesday, a few showers and storms will move in this afternoon and evening. Gusty wind and a heavy downpour will be possible. A better chance fore showers and storms is expected Tuesday. Once the front moves through, slightly lower humidity and more seasonal conditions will be with us for the late week. However heat and humidity is expected to rise by the Weekend. Have a great and safe day!
Today: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening storms, partly cloudy with fog, Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Partly sunny, Scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.