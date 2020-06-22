More Heat, Humidity and Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid into the mid-week, along with some more scattered showers and storms. Ahead of an approaching cold front, an upper disturbance will act upon the heat and humidity Tuesday to trigger some scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storm risk with damaging wind gusts, some spotty hail. The cold front will push through Wednesday, but the chance of rain will start to drop.
Behind the front, slightly lower humidity, more seasonable temperatures and some dry days for the late week. The weekend will turn hot and humid. Currently, Saturday is trending dry. Scattered storms expected to return later Sunday into early next week.
Tonight: Evening storms fade. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. PM scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. Isolated storm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.