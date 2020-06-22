More Heat, Humidity and Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid into the mid-week, along with some more scattered showers and storms. Ahead of an approaching cold front, an upper disturbance will act upon the heat and humidity Tuesday to trigger some scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storm risk with damaging wind gusts, some spotty hail. The cold front will push through Wednesday, but the chance of rain will start to drop.