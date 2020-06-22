Lance Rogers named new AHS volleyball coach

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Lance Rogers has been named Albemarle High School volleyball’s new head coach, but he is not new to this program. He was an assistant coach for the team for six years.
Rogers began his coaching term at AHS in 1996. After his time with the Patriots, Rogers became head coach at Western Albemarle High School, where he led the Warriors to nine straight district titles and was named Jefferson District Coach of the Year four times.
“I think this is a perfect fit for me, even if I hadn’t had the previous history with Albemarle. If you come to a new program, usually you have to be the new sheriff in town, stamp the program with your unique style culture and competitive spirit or what have you. I don’t think that’s going to be required here,” Rogers said.
It’s been a decade since Rogers has coached volleyball in the Jefferson District. However during that time, he’s served as an NCAA and high school referee, and helped co-found the Charlottesville Area Volleyball Club with now-retired AHS Coach Mark Ragland.
“There’s a great administration: same athletic director that works here when I last worked here, so I know we have a good relationship,” Rogers said. “A great tradition of winning. I already know many of my players through work and club volleyball, and they already have a great culture.”
Rogers is motivated, and can’t wait to be back in his old stomping grounds.
