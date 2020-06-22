Hot and Humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity will make conditions feel uncomfortable throughout much of this week. We are tracking a cold front to our west. However, a disturbance has developed ahead of the front. That disturbance will cause a few showers and storms across our area Today. There will be a high probability for scattered storms Tuesday. Once the front moves through, conditions will begin to improve by mid-week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, w, scattered storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening storms, partly cloudy with fog, Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, a few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60
Saturday: Partly sunny,scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.