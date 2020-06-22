Hot and Humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity will make conditions feel uncomfortable throughout much of this week. We are tracking a cold front to our west. However, a disturbance has developed ahead of the front. That disturbance will cause a few showers and storms across our area Today. There will be a high probability for scattered storms Tuesday. Once the front moves through, conditions will begin to improve by mid-week. Have a great and safe day !