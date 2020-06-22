Cville Plans Together asks for community feedback for affordability and equity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is turning to the community to help determine top priorities in the areas of equity, housing and more.
Cville Plans Together aims to better get an understanding of the framework of the city as another phase of the comprehensive plan.
An online survey asks specific questions about the biggest trouble spots ranging from economic development to transportation to environmental sustainability.
City leaders have agreed that solving the affordable housing crisis will rely on zoning changes.
“A lot of the issues we’re talking about are not new. People have been talking about the need for more equity, more affordability, not only in Charlottesville, but nationally,” Jennifer Koch, Cville Plans Together said.
People have until June 27 to fill out the survey. If you would like to complete it, click here.
