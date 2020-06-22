CRCC distributing kits to help help businesses reopen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce (CRCC) is now distributing Project Rebound kits to area businesses.
Each kit contains 20 reusable masks, signage for front and office windows, five antimicrobial pens, and a reopening checklist for businesses.
The kits are free, and can be picked up at three locations: the Tax Ladies, Studio IX, and the University of Virginia Research Park.
“This is really just the first stop of taking the information we have received from the business community, and turning it into action,” Elizabeth Cromwell with CRCC said.
Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and SNP Global donated funds for all of the kits.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.