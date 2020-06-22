CPD charge UVA ambassador in connection to shots fired on West Main St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are charging an on-duty UVA Ambassador in connection to a shooting on West Main Street over the weekend.
Officers were called out to the 1100 block of the street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. They said the person who called police, 28-year-old Curtis Andrew Holloway-Jackson of Albemarle County, was the person responsible for the shooting.
No one was hurt.
Holloway-Jackson is charged with four counts of reckless handling of a firearm, four counts of shooting in a public place without causing injuries, four counts of discharging a firearm across a street, one count of destruction of property, and one count of making a false call to police.
06/22/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On June 20, 2020, at approximately 0030 hours, Charlottesville Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
Upon arrival, officers located damage to a nearby bus stop consistent with gunshots. Officers then made contact with the caller who stated an individual in a passing vehicle fired the shots.
However, it was determined the shots were fired by the caller, Curtis Andrew Holloway-Jackson, who was acting in the capacity of an on-duty UVA Ambassador. No injuries were reported.
Holloway-Jackson, a 28-year-old resident of Albemarle County, is charged with (4) counts of reckless handling of a firearm, (4) counts of shooting in a public place without causing injuries, (4) counts of discharging a firearm across a street, (1) count of destruction of property, and (1) count of making a false call to police.
