Court Filing: $500K embezzled from Charlottesville law firm by former employee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville law firm is out $500,000 dollars as a result of an embezzlement scheme perpetrated by a former employee, according to federal court filings.
The law firm of Dygert, Wright, Hobbs, and Hernandez PLC had approximately $500,000 dollars stolen form them by a former paralegal and bookkeeper. The firm fields five attorneys and describes itself as a small, client-centric firm focused primarily on criminal defense.
The firm declined a request for comment on this story. The case is currently moving forward in federal court.
