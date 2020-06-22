Competitive 5th Congressional District election means no clear winner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday’s 5th District Democratic Primary is expected to be a tight race.
R.D. Huffstetler, John Lesinski, Claire Russo and Dr. Cameron Webb are running on similar platforms, all advocating for similar topics like affordable health care, environmental protection and gender equity.
Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics said it’s possible for the winner to receive less than half of the votes, as long as they win by plurality.
“No matter if that person gets 30% of the vote or 60% of the vote, the plurality winner, the person who gets the most votes, is going to be the nominee,” Kondik said.
He said anything can happen, as each candidate is running a robust, competitive campaign.
The winner will take on Republican Bob Good, who recently defeated Incumbent Denver Riggleman.
