Spotty Rain Risk Father’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The area of low pressure that has given us a daily rain risk for the past week will finally weaken more and shift to the east today. With a very warm and humid air mass in place, there will still be an isolated shower and thunderstorm risk Father’s Day afternoon and evening. Coverage will be a lot less than the past few days.
Pushing 90 degrees over central Virginia early to mid week. A weak cold front arrives with another scattered shower and thunderstorm chance Monday through Wednesday. Spotty severe weather can’t be completely ruled out.
A more stable weather pattern sets in late week and at least the start of next weekend. Mainly dry and seasonable summer weather expected at this time.
Father’s Day, Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Warm and muggy with a stray shower and thunderstorm forming. Most places look to miss out. Highs in the 80s.
Sunday night: Isolated evening shower/thunder. Otherwise partly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Lows in the 60s.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Clouds and hazy sun, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Pushing 90 degrees Saturday. Lows in the 60s. Most areas look to remain dry at this time.
