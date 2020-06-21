Isolated Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a few weather disturbances through mid week. A warmer southwest wind flow will boost temperatures to near 90 degrees the next couple days over central Virginia. It will also be more humid. In the heat and humidity in the afternoon and evening, there will be a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms form. Can’t rule out a spotty strong to severe one. The greatest hazards would be localized damaging wind and hail.