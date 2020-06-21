Isolated Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a few weather disturbances through mid week. A warmer southwest wind flow will boost temperatures to near 90 degrees the next couple days over central Virginia. It will also be more humid. In the heat and humidity in the afternoon and evening, there will be a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms form. Can’t rule out a spotty strong to severe one. The greatest hazards would be localized damaging wind and hail.
A more stable air mass arrives Thursday through Saturday. Most places will remain dry during this time.
The next front with a shower and thunderstorm may hold off until later next Sunday or following Monday.
Sunday night: Any evening remote shower/downpour will fade away after sunset. Partly cloudy otherwise with lows in the 60s. Patchy fog forms.
Monday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. The area most favored for a strong to severe storm will be northeast of Charlottesville. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.
Monday night: Spotty shower/storm chance. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm around. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs near 90 degrees. Low 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Watching the progress of our next cold front to provide a shower and thunderstorm. Highs near 90 degrees.
