Defund Cville Police Rally to be held at Charlottesville’s Freedom of Speech Wall at 5 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Defund Cville Police Rally will be held today at 5 p.m., at the Free Speech Wall on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Organizers are inviting people to bring family, friends, and anything that makes noise.
Organizers posted the following message on the Defund Cville Police Facebook page: “This weekend we celebrate Juneteenth and we know that even with the end of slavery, not all people are free. The 13th Amendment ended slavery except as punishment for a crime. Slavery still exists through mass incarceration. Police are the modern-day slave patrols. Together, we will end anti-Black policing, end racist mass incarceration, and free us all.”
The rally will be held, rain or shine. Organizers ask attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other people.
