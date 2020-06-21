Defund Cville Police Rally to be held at Charlottesville’s Freedom of Speech Wall at 5 p.m.

Organizers posted the following message on the Defund Cville Police Facebook page: “This weekend we celebrate Juneteenth and we know that even with the end of slavery, not all people are free. The 13th Amendment ended slavery except as punishment for a crime. Slavery still exists through mass incarceration. Police are the modern-day slave patrols. Together, we will end anti-Black policing, end racist mass incarceration, and free us all.”