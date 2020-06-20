Welcome Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer officially arrives later this afternoon. Heat and humidity will build across the area. Afternoon and evening heating will cause scattered showers and storms to develop. Once the sun sets the atmosphere will cool and our unsettled weather will wane. Lower possibilities for showers and storms for Father’s Day and throughout much of next week. Conditions will be warm and humid, with sunny skies by next Friday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Evening showers and storms, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, a few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
