Welcome Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer officially arrives later this afternoon. Heat and humidity will build across the area. Afternoon and evening heating will cause scattered showers and storms to develop. Once the sun sets the atmosphere will cool and our unsettled weather will wane. Lower possibilities for showers and storms for Father’s Day and throughout much of next week. Conditions will be warm and humid, with sunny skies by next Friday. Have a great and safe Weekend !