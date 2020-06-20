Students at Western Albemarle High School create memorial for Carroll Bickers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Western Albemarle High School community have stopped by a memorial to pay their respects to Carroll Bickers.
Students worked to create the memorial and included a place for people to write notes and leave cards. In addition to the notes, flowers and balloons were left by the memorial. Bickers passed away on June 18 at the age of 68. He had worked at Western Albemarle High School for the last 10 years.
A memorial service organized by students has been planned for Saturday June 27 at 12 p.m. at the Western Albemarle High School football field.
