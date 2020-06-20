Looking Glass Exhibit at IX Art Park Reopens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Looking Glass exhibit at IX Art Park reopened today with social distancing guidelines.
Attendance was limited to 10 people per hour with an additional hour in between to allow for cleaning. All visitors must wear masks and are supplied gloves to ensure safety.
“We’re using the gloves because the whole point of this museum is people can sort of touch and feel things but obviously if you’re doing that with your direct skin to contact we feel that can provide a little bit more lack of safety,” Executive Director of the IX Art Park Foundation Susan Krischel said.
The exhibit will be open Thursday through Sunday with limited hours.
