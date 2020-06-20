Charlottesville woman walks and picks up trash for Longest Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to celebrate the “Longest Day,” a day filled with fundraising to raise awareness of the disease, with social distancing in mind. That means participants are having to get creative.
Lindsey Daniels and her dog Bogey usually take daily walks around Charlottesville picking up litter but in honor of the event, they’ve added a little flair. Daniels and Bogey decorated their trash cart and are wearing purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness. She’s doing this walk in honor of family and friends who have passed away from Alzheimer’s but also to bring awareness to the disease.
“Neurological diseases are invisible so when you see someone on the street who may have Alzheimer’s or maybe a caretaker to someone with Alzheimer’s you have no idea,” Daniels said. “I think It’s really important to raise awareness to these diseases that may be invisible.”
In addition, online bridge games are being played between people in Virginia and West Virginia as a way of celebrating “The Longest Day.”
