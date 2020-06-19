Warm and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As low pressure moves away, heat and humidity will continue to build. Over the next several days most of the showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Once the sun sets the atmosphere will begin settle down. This pattern is typical during our summer months. Dress for comfort, grab an umbrella and keep n eye to the sky. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Evening storms, with areas of fog, Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny , scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
