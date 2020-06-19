Virginia woman spends Juneteenth reflecting at Monticello, where her ancestors were enslaved

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Juneteenth is an important day for many black people in central Virginia and across the nation. But for Myra Anderson, the day is a chance to reflect on a dark past, when her ancestors lived as slaves.
Anderson went to Monticello on Juneteenth. It’s where her ancestors were once enslaved. But while she stood next to Monticello’s African American burial site, she says that the story of finding her roots starts thousands of miles away in Ghana.
“The first thing she said to me when I said my family name was: ‘we’ve been looking for your family,” Anderson said, referring to Niya Bates, a historian at Monticello.
“She said, ‘my ancestors were enslaved at Monticello, after my grandmother passed, we kind of lost this history. And I don’t know who to contact'” Bates recalled.
That’s how this Juneteenth 2020 came to be Anderson, her mother and friend, and Bates all together at the burial site.
“I feel like I represent the first generation that really has freedom,” Anderson said.
The day was meant for reflections.
“I wonder if my ancestors ever thought about the generation of their family that would be born free,” she said. “I wonder if they ever thought about that when they were here. And sometimes I get emotional thinking about that.”
This Juneteenth feels different. It comes during a nationwide reconciliation with racial injustices. It’s an effort Anderson recognizes every day. It’s represented with her shirt, which reads ‘free-ish.'
She says it means “kinda-sorta free, but we still have some other things - some work to do - before we’re truly free.”
“We won’t truly be free until we don’t have to fight for things like the right to wear our hair the way it naturally is, the right to watch birds in a park, the right to sit at a Starbucks, the right to fall asleep in a school you go to and not be harassed, the right to be seen as human and to not be stereotyped because of the color of our skin,” she said.
Anderson is fighting the fight while thinking about those who came before her.
“The work didn’t start with Juneteenth and it doesn’t stop tomorrow. Today is a day for us to celebrate our freedom. But tomorrow is a day that we continue to work toward the things that continue to compliment that freedom, every day.”
She says that one of the things she thought about during her trip to Monticello was the spirit in her ancestors to keep fighting, and how she still possesses that quality today.
Bates says if you think you have ancestors who were enslaved at Monticello and want to explore your roots, you can reach out to them.
