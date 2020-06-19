Virginia State Police release bodycam video of sergeant being hit with piece of asphalt during protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have released the bodycam footage of a sergeant being hit in the leg with a piece of asphalt during protests early Monday morning.
The protests, in response to an incident that happened over the weekend, took place outside of Richmond Police Headquarters along Grace Street Sunday night and into Monday.
RPD said one of its officers was injured, while VSP said two of its law enforcement officers were injured.
Earlier this week, VSP said the sergeant hit with asphalt was taken to the hospital but later released.
“Since demands have been raised on social media & by #RVA elected officials to “show it” - #VSP Sgt. being injured by protesters Monday @RichmondPolice HQ - here’s the Sgt’s body cam. He was taken to the hospital, treated & released, thankfully,” VSP said on Twitter.
WARNING: The video does contain profanity.
VSP also said another trooper was hit in the head with an object thrown by protesters, but the helmet took the brunt of the impact. Officials also report that other troopers suffered scratches and bruises from objects being thrown at them.
“Throwing chunks of asphalt weren’t rioters only violent tactics at the #RVA protests this week & the reason for the Unlawful Assembly declarations,” VSP said on Facebook.
VSP said its troopers and RPD officers have been hit by urine-filled balloons, and that they’ve intercepted ball bearings and Molotov cocktails. Police said smoke grenades have also been fired by some of those in the crowd.
“The rioters intentionally blinded LEOs with laser pointers & strobe lights. And the white splotches on the pavement are from the glue thrown at #VSP shields to obscure the troopers’ line of sight,” VSP said in a Facebook post.
