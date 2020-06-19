Tracking Scattered Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A low pressure area will continue to spin over the region through the first day of summer and Father’s Day. This will keep our weather unsettled. A scattered shower and thunderstorm risk during mainly the afternoon and evening hours. A small risk of rain on Father’s Day, Sunday. Otherwise expect a blend of clouds and hazy sun, warm and muggy conditions during the day. Showers and thunderstorms will tend to fade away during the overnight hours.
Any slow moving downpour and thunderstorm may cause localized flooding and gusty winds.
Temperatures will also be on the rise late weekend and early next week. High temperatures approach 90 degrees next Monday and Tuesday across central Virginia.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a scattering of mainly evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms. They will fade away overnight. Patchy fog forms. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Warm and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Saturday night: A spotty evening shower and thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.
Father’s Day, Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with an isolated shower and thunderstorm chance during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday through Wednesday: Clouds and sun, hot and humid. A widely scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows near 70 degrees.
Thursday and Friday: Mainly dry with highs in the 80s. Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the 60s.
