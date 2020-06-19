Tracking Scattered Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A low pressure area will continue to spin over the region through the first day of summer and Father’s Day. This will keep our weather unsettled. A scattered shower and thunderstorm risk during mainly the afternoon and evening hours. A small risk of rain on Father’s Day, Sunday. Otherwise expect a blend of clouds and hazy sun, warm and muggy conditions during the day. Showers and thunderstorms will tend to fade away during the overnight hours.