Summer returns !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low pressure is finally moving away. As we approach the Weekend temperatures and humidity will begin to rise. Each day over the will feature afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. While we won’t see all day rain each day will feature a chance for hit and miss activity. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, high: low 80s
Tonight: evening storms, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.