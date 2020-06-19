Summer returns !

By David Rogers | June 19, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 6:57 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low pressure is finally moving away. As we approach the Weekend temperatures and humidity will begin to rise. Each day over the will feature afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. While we won’t see all day rain each day will feature a chance for hit and miss activity. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, high: low 80s

Tonight: evening storms, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

