People in Waynesboro celebrate Juneteenth in Constitution Park

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens filled Constitution Park in Waynesboro to celebrate Juneteenth Friday evening. Organizers say it was not only an opportunity to celebrate the newly assigned state holiday but also a chance for people to learn what it’s about.
The history of Freedom Day dates back to 1865 when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas to announce the end of the war and that enslaved Africans were now free.
"This is as American as 4th of July, and it should be as celebrated as such as that," stated one of the event organizers, Andrea Jackson. "Black history is American history."
Jackson said this year’s celebration was born out of the spirit of the Black Lives Matter movement and they wanted to keep that momentum going.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.