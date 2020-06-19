Manager: people following new Charlottesville Skate Park guidelines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The manager of Charlottesville’s popular skate park says folks are following new safety rules just fine. The park reopened last week.
The new rules include social distancing, limiting the number of people on the top plaza, as well as the skating bowls at the bottom.
Manager Matt Moffett says skate boarders have been very grateful to have the park back.
“Everyone is keeping their social distancing up and respecting everybody’s safety,” Moffett said.
Bathrooms at the Charlottesville Skate Park are currently closed, and the water fountains are also off. Folks are encouraged to bring their own water and hand sanitizer.
