Lampo donates 100% of Friday’s proceeds to school lunch program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fan-favorite pizzeria in Charlottesville is serving more than just pizza.
On Friday, 100% of the day’s profit at Lampo Pizzeria is being donated to Charlottesville City School’s free and reduced lunch program.
The program distributes meals to around 2,000 students every year.
Lampo says this is the way it decided to celebrate and give back this Juneteenth.
The manager says it is the least they could do.
“We’re in this kinda era of education and enlightenment in the face of racial discrimination. We wanted to do something, and we wanted to do something that would benefit the community.” Lampo Pizza Manager Selma Dougadir said
Dougadir wants to remind people to support black-owned restaurants as well.
