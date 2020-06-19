July 4 fireworks will be held in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fourth of July fireworks will still light up the night sky this year in Albemarle County.
The “save the fireworks” team worked to find a new location to present the fireworks that would normally be set off in McIntire Park in Charlottesville. The group now says Wendell Wood will host this year’s show.
The fireworks will be set off at 9:15 p.m. They will be visible in the southern sky toward Monticello Mountain and Carter Mountain.
People are asked to view the display from their homes or cars to help maintain social distancing.
Celebrate US! PRESS RELEASE
The “Save the Fireworks” Team has confirmed a private property in Albemarle County to present the 4th of July fireworks to Charlottesville and surrounding areas. Wendell Wood will host the 9:15 pm show and will be visible in the Southern sky toward Monticello Mountain and Carters Mountain. There will be no access to the owner’s property so the public is asked to view from their homes and/or cars for social distancing.
Celebrate US! is presented by Wendell Wood, Zambelli Fireworks and is independently funded by local sponsorships and donations. If you wish to make a tax-deductible donation you may
1. visit our GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-charlottesville039s-fireworks
2. call 434.960.8697 3. email tom@toylift.org. Contributions are made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank/Fireworks.
Net proceeds will honor the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. https://www.brafb.org
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.