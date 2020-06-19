July 4 fireworks will be held in Albemarle County

The “Save the Fireworks” Team has confirmed a private property in Albemarle County to present the 4th of July fireworks to Charlottesville and surrounding areas. Wendell Wood will host the 9:15 pm show and will be visible in the Southern sky toward Monticello Mountain and Carters Mountain. There will be no access to the owner’s property so the public is asked to view from their homes and/or cars for social distancing.