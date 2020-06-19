Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center reopening June 22

The Music Resource Center in Charlottesville (Source: WVIR)
June 19, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 3:56 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center (MRC) is getting ready to open back up.

The nonprofit is set to reopen for active members in a limited capacity Monday, June 22. MRC will also have safety measures in place to held reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.

Nine students will be allowed in the building at a time, and they can schedule two-hour sessions in studios or practice spaces.

Additional details are available at the Music Resource Center’s Facebook page.

