Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center reopening June 22

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center (MRC) is getting ready to open back up.
The nonprofit is set to reopen for active members in a limited capacity Monday, June 22. MRC will also have safety measures in place to held reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.
Nine students will be allowed in the building at a time, and they can schedule two-hour sessions in studios or practice spaces.
Additional details are available at the Music Resource Center’s Facebook page.
