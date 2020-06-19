Charlottesville celebrates Juneteenth with dancing, music, and food in Booker T. Washington Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brief downpour couldn’t dampen the Juneteenth celebrations in Charlottesville, for the first time since it was declared a state holiday by Governor Ralph Northam earlier this week.
People of all races and ages came together to celebrate the holiday with a party in Booker T. Washington Park, featuring music, dancing, food and vendors. The celebration is especially poignant for community members given the backdrop of ongoing Black Lives Matter marches demanding policing reform.
“We’re still in the same battles that we’ve been in for well over 150 years,” Community Activist Don Gathers said. “Events like this, that bring the community together under a like mind, I just cant understate how important they are.”
Juneteenth marks the day that the last Confederate slaves in Texas were finally liberated on June 19, 1865, more than 2 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation, and months after the Civil War had come to an end. U.S. General Gordon Granger read the proclamation in Galveston on that day, announcing that the state’s 250,000 enslaved people were free.
On Tuesday, Virginia became the second state to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday for all state employees. Texas has been observing the day since 1980.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.