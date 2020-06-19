Black Lives Matter Charlottesville holds Walk for Justice in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Folks are showing their support for the a local chapter of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement by taking part in a Juneteenth walk through downtown Charlottesville.
Participants gathered for the Walk for Justice in front of the city’s federal courthouse by the intersection of McIntire Road and West Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 19. From there, they are walking to the marker for enslaved humans in Charlottesville’s historic Court Square, where they will hold a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Demonstrators could be heard chanting “no justice, no peace,” “Black Lives Matter,” as well as George Floyd’s name as they walked on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall around 5 p.m. They then headed up Market Street, often staying on the sidewalks and continuing to chant, after walking the length of the pedestrian mall.
The walk entered Court Square Park, which contains a statue of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson. Many walked past the monument while chanting, “take it down,” but did not stop in the park.
A portion of bricked road around Court Square was blocked by supporters during a moment of silence, which began a little after 5:20 p.m.
Friday’s walk is also to show support for public defenders.
The duration of the moment of silence is an homage to Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while handcuffed and in police custody on May 25. Video footage taken that day suggests an officer rested his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Prosecutors announced Wednesday, June 17, that it was a minute less, but that it would not affect the charges filed against the four police officers.
Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, have all been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired. If convicted, they potentially face the same penalty as Chauvin: up to 40 years in prison.
Black Lives Matter Charlottesville also announced Friday afternoon that it plans to hold another rally to defund local police departments on Sunday, June 21. That event is expected to be held at the Freedom of Speech Wall, which is near the Charlottesville Police Department.
