Annual car show to cruise around Crozet June 20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slew of classic rides will be rolling through downtown Crozet Saturday, June 20.
The annual Crozet Car Show was canceled in late May due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers want to show their support for the community, so they arranged a car cruise to benefit the fire department.
“We had to made the decision to cancel this year out of an abundance of caution. And so, after we canceled it the three of us were talking and we realized that we could do something that was a little bit easier to plan. And so we had the idea of doing the cruise, which we could put together fairly easily and still benefit the local charity,” event co-creator Sam Harris said.
Dozens of classic cars are expected to take part Saturday, representing all makes, models, and eras.
The cruise is set to get underway at Old Trail at 10 a.m., and will wind around the downtown area for about 45 minutes.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.