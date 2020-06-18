Watch Live: Governor Northam’s coronavirus briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a press briefing in Fairfax County, instead of Richmond as he has previously done. Northam says today’s briefing will focus on the Latinx community.
He began by reaffirming that Virginia will not be entering Phase 3 tomorrow. The governor says Phase 3 will still encourage teleworking, staying at home, and maintaining social distancing. It will also increase social gatherings of up to 250 people, and business and restaurant capacity will also be increased. Theaters and zoos will be allowed to reopen.
More details about Phase 3 will be posted online. Northam says health data is positive, and that they will be cautious and careful. Northam says just because something is allowed, that it isn’t the same as being required. He urges everyone to use common sense.
Gov. Northam says Latinx communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. He says they are directing coronavirus testing events to these communities to help, as well as other outreach efforts.
