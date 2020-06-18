Warm & Humid. Daily Showers/Storms Continue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures and humidity on the rise, but our daily chance of showers and storms will continue Friday and upcoming weekend. A slow moving upper low over the Mid-Atlantic will weaken and move away, but not until the end of the weekend. This will result in more scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will warm and the humidity will rise. Saturday is the arrival of the Summer Solstice. Currently, Sunday - Father's Day the chance of rain is lower. Don't cancel outdoor plans, but have a back up, just in case.