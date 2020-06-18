Warm & Humid. Daily Showers/Storms Continue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures and humidity on the rise, but our daily chance of showers and storms will continue Friday and upcoming weekend. A slow moving upper low over the Mid-Atlantic will weaken and move away, but not until the end of the weekend. This will result in more scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will warm and the humidity will rise. Saturday is the arrival of the Summer Solstice. Currently, Sunday - Father's Day the chance of rain is lower. Don't cancel outdoor plans, but have a back up, just in case.
Early next week, temperatures either side of 90, ahead of a cold front that will approach to bring the chance for more scattered showers and storms.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few showers. Areas of fog. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, warmer. Chance of scattered showers/storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Variable clouds, warm, humid. Mainly PM showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday - Father’s Day: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Chance of PM storms. Highs around 90. Lows near 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Chance of PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Humid Chance of storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.