Unsettled Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of weak low pressure will continue to cause a blend of clouds and hazy sun. Along with a scattered shower and thunderstorm chance through Father’s Day weekend. It will become warmer through early next week. Sunday will feature the lowest chance of rain.
Through Thursday evening: Clouds and sun. Mild and humid. Breezy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 70s. Southeast breeze at 5 - 15 mph.
Thursday overnight: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Clouds and hazy sun. Warm and muggy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 70s to 80 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower/thunder risk. Lows in the 60s. Patchy fog late.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the lower 80s. Summer officially begins at 5:44 PM. Lows in the 60s.
Father’s Day, Sunday: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday and Tuesday: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid. Scattered shower/storm risk. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.