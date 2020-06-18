Tom Tom Foundation hosts virtual panel on criminal justice reform in the era of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Tom Foundation hosted an hour-long virtual panel Thursday afternoon to focus on reexamining incarceration systems in the Albemarle - Charlottesville area and across the nation, highlighting the success of home electronic incarceration (HEI) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The panel, titled “The Path to a More Just Charlottesville,” included Harold Folley of Legal Aid Justice Center, Whitmore Merrick of Home to Hope (city of Charlottesville), Martize Tolbert of the Founding Fund and Dr. Tierney Fairchild of Resilience Education. A similar panel was hosted at the end of May.
More than 90 inmates have been released on HEI from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, resulting in zero positive cases reported in the facility and no new criminal offenses committed by those who were released.
Folley said the release of low-risk, non-violent individuals should’ve been happening before the pandemic hit.
“COVID-19 kind of pulled a band-aid off a bullet wound, right?” Folley. “To me, myself, this could’ve happened before COVID-19. So what I want people to know is to pay attention to things that are happening and don’t forget it when COVID is over.”
Tolbert, a former incarcerated individual himself, said that being released on HEI is a huge step into reentering civilian life.
“Coming from an individual who spent time behind bars and behind that wall, I know how important it is to try to get back out there to do right and be a productive member of society, even if it is in a way that’s still connected to the jail,” Tolbert said.
Panelists agreed that although HEI is a good step in changing how inmates are sentenced and released from the ACRJ, there are still barriers to housing, loans, and job opportunities that prevent an easy transition back into society.
Merrick explained that expungement, which allows the record of arrest or criminal conviction to be sealed and theoretically erased from record, is the next step in allowing released individuals to thrive.
“Expungement is the ultimate way to alleviate these barriers, so until expungement happens, it’s going to always be hard for us,” Merrick said.
Folley said in order for expungement to be possible, legislators need to work alongside advocates and community members in Albemarle County to promote lasting policies.
“We don’t want something that is crafted to hold somebody back. Actually have them talk to people who are affected by the issues to craft something,” Folley said.
