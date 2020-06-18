Several localities in Central Virginia close to observe Juneteenth holiday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam gave state workers Friday off to honor Juneteenth, and several localities are following suit.
Albemarle County has made June 19th an official paid holiday, with core services still running.
Louisa and Orange counties also formally declared the celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States as an official holiday.
Events are planned across the state to mark the occasion that many liken to July 4.
Albemarle County Release:
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Declares Juneteenth an Official County Holiday
Juneteenth will be observed on Friday, June 19, core services will operate
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At their regular business meeting, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of Juneteenth as an official county holiday, creating a paid holiday for Albemarle County Local Government employees.
Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States and occurs each year on June 19. On that date in 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, TX, heard for the first time that the Civil War had ended and that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free with its passage, two years earlier. Juneteenth is a day for reflection on the evils of slavery and on the contributions that African Americans have made to this country.
”The observation of Juneteenth as an official County holiday is an important step in recognizing as a community that this is our shared history,” said Supervisor Ned Gallaway, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
“Core customer service functions will remain open on Friday, June 19, due to the short-notice of Albemarle County’s observance of this holiday this year,” said Jeff Richardson, County Executive.
For example, Community Development’s intake will remain open and staff ambassadors assisting residents with tax payments will be onsite on Friday. In keeping with organizational policy, staff required to work on a holiday will either be allowed to take the holiday at a later date or receive compensation commensurate with the day’s work.
Louisa County Release:
COUNTY HOLIDAY TO BE OBSERVED FRIDAY, JUNE 19TH IN COMMEMORATION OF JUNETEENTH
LOUISA, VIRGINIA – Friday, June 19th, 2020 will be a County holiday in observance of Juneteenth. The oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 which those enslaved in Galveston, Texas were notified of the end of the Civil War. They learned that nearly two years earlier, the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free. “
As our nation works together through efforts focused on equity and justice, formally observing Juneteenth is the right thing to do,” said Bob Babyok, Chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors. “This is a time to reflect as we embrace history and the way forward together.”
The Board of Supervisors recently appointed two of its members to Louisa Strong, a collaborative committee intended to highlight positive efforts and consider efforts to further inclusion and equality in the community.
“As we continue to examine our response to historical inequality, I’m pleased that Louisa County will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday,” said Duane Adams, Mineral District Supervisor. “This date is an important milestone in our history as we celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people. Together we continue to make Louisa County a special and inclusive place.”
Orange County Releases:
Orange County Offices to Close in Observance of Juneteenth
Orange County offices will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2020, in observance of Juneteenth.
The addition of Juneteenth to the holiday schedule is in accordance with the county’s practice of following the Commonwealth of Virginia’s holiday schedule. Governor Northam announced earlier this week that he will give every executive branch employee Friday, June 19, 2020, off as a paid holiday and will work with the state legislature to pass a law making the day an official state holiday.
Orange County offices will reopen Monday, June 22, 2020. Orange County employees who staff essential 24-hour county operations and other essential services will work as scheduled.
Orange County Offices, the Landfill, and Collection Sites will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2020, in observance of Juneteenth.
The Landfill, and Collection Sites will re-open at their normal operating schedule on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
County Offices will re-open at their modified operating schedules on Monday, June 22, 2020.
