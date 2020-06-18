Several localities in Central Virginia close to observe Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States and occurs each year on June 19. On that date in 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, TX, heard for the first time that the Civil War had ended and that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free with its passage, two years earlier. Juneteenth is a day for reflection on the evils of slavery and on the contributions that African Americans have made to this country.