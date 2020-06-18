Project Rebound prepares to distribute COVID-19 toolkits for reopening businesses in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce initiative is supporting businesses that have endured many hardships this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers in Charlottesville assembled 500 reopening tool kits as a part of Project Rebound.
This economic recovery initiative is trying to help struggling businesses reopen safely by giving them guidelines and supplies to succeed.
Each toolkit will include a reopening checklist and entrance sign aligned with ‘Forward Virginia’ protocols, triple-ply cotton face masks, five antimicrobial pens and a Project Rebound window cling, along with a voucher for free hand sanitizer provided by Cville BioHub.
“We have identified small businesses and minority-owned businesses specifically to receive these tool kits,” Chamber of Commerce President Elizabeth Cromwell said.
The tool kits and checklists will be distributed to hundreds of businesses throughout next week.
“A lot of businesses in Charlottesville and Albemarle County already have some type of program in place, but a lot of the small businesses don’t, so we’re really trying to help fill a need there,” Cromwell said.
