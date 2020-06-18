NPS: Tourism to SNP creates $129M in economic benefits

“These numbers show the tremendous impacts that Shenandoah and the National Park System have on our local and state economies” said Acting Superintendent Kevin Soviak. “Not only do our national parks have beneficial economic impacts, but they also have positive influences on the collective physical and mental wellness of their visitors. Especially in times like these; the nation, along with all of our visitors from other countries, need our national parks more than ever. As Shenandoah National Park welcomes back people to the park, we are excited to share these scenic lands and the wildlife within.