Noise complaints filed to Charlottesville Police Department about late-night fireworks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s not even July 4th, but people around Charlottesville are already lodging fireworks complaints.
So far, the Charlottesville Police Department says it has received two noise complaints about the pyrotechnics. That brings up another thing to keep in mind as we move toward Independence Day: even the smallest fireworks aren’t allowed in city limits, unless you have a specific permit.
“We thought it was a good time to address it,” Captain Jeremy Evans of the Charlottesville Fire Department said. “There’s no fireworks in the city of Charlottesville. That means no sparklers, no smoke bombs, no fountains, anything of that nature.”
The Fire Department says if you hear fireworks, call the police and they’ll send someone out to check on it.
