Life on grounds to look drastically different for UVA students this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students have the option to make their way back to grounds in almost two months for the fall semester. However, COVID-19 concerns will play a big part in how things are done.
UVA announced Wednesday that a mix of in-person and online classes will start on August 25. There will be no fall break and in-person instruction will conclude after Thanksgiving. Students will not return after the holiday until the new year in an attempt to reduce the threat of spreading the virus.
“It’s been a real tremendous effort on behalf of hundreds of people at UVA to pull this together and try and bring people back to grounds to offer that residential academic experience that people expect from UVA,” University Spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Those changes to the academic experience and calendar are not the only changes students will endure. In order to welcome students back safely, UVA had to refine almost every aspect of student life.
“We are limiting the number of people who can use the restroom at one period of time, assigning people to particular shower stalls or particular things,” Coy said.
The main strategy is establishing predictable traffic patterns to limit possible exposure to the virus.
“There will be a much greater emphasis on takeaway options so people can get their meals from dining facilities and then go back to their homes,” Coy added.
Extracurricular involvement outside of the classroom will also look different.
“There are a lot of clubs or events or organizations that may remain virtual, others may have to stagger meetings or find other ways to meet or convene together,” Coy added.
Students will be required to disclose symptoms daily on an app.
“We can use that information coupled with testing where necessary, contact tracing where necessary, isolation and quarantine, to do what the public health experts say is necessary to control the spread of virus,” Coy said.
However, if a student does catch the virus there is already specific isolated housing set aside.
“We are making accommodations to isolate students who, or anyone in our community, particularly on-grounds residents, to isolate them if they do test positive,” Coy said.
This raises the relevant question of how rules and regulations will be enforced.
“There’s a very real possibility of consequences for failing to observe those conditions once you return,” Coy pointed out.
Coy says it is going to be a team effort from not only faculty and staff.
“There’s going to be a high expectation for students to work within their own ranks to make sure that people are following the protocols to keep each other safe,” he said.
Many questions still remain about the intricacies of these rules and protocols. Coy says details are being smoothed out by UVA’s administration day by day.
