HCA Virginia offers free health insurance advising for recently unemployed
There is a new resource available for anyone recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WBRC)
By Kasey Hott | June 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:53 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new resource available for anyone recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital Corporation of America Virginia is offering free health insurance advising for anyone who’s lost their job. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It can be reached by calling 1-(833)-867-8771.

Advisors can help with things like applying for alternate coverage or signing up for resources that could help offset your health insurance costs.

