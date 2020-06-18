HCA Virginia offers free health insurance advising for recently unemployed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new resource available for anyone recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospital Corporation of America Virginia is offering free health insurance advising for anyone who’s lost their job. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It can be reached by calling 1-(833)-867-8771.
Advisors can help with things like applying for alternate coverage or signing up for resources that could help offset your health insurance costs.
