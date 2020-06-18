Greene and Madison county sites among 13 historic sites added to the Virginia Landmarks Register

In Greene County, the A. J. Long Mill offers a good example of an evolved, small mid-19th century water powered gristmill, and one of the few known extant mills in the county. The two-story frame building constructed around 1835 replaced an earlier mill in the Blue Ridge community of Shifflet Hollow. Rehabilitated with a one-and-a-half story office addition in 1895, along with the introduction of new milling technology, Long Mill is one of the few surviving commercial buildings in the area. It served farmers and area residents until around 1939. Photo and more details.